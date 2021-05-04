Overview of Dr. Maliha Sayla, MD

Dr. Maliha Sayla, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Sayla works at Duly Health and Care - Official in Plainfield, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL and Lisle, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.