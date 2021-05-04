Dr. Maliha Sayla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sayla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maliha Sayla, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Sayla works at
Dr. Sayla's Office Locations
Duly Health and Care16519 S Route 59, Plainfield, IL 60586 Directions (630) 469-9200
Duly Health and Care120 Spalding Dr, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 469-9200
Dupage Health Specialists3033 Ogden Ave Ste 300, Lisle, IL 60532 Directions (630) 717-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful OB! She delivered my son via VBAC and was very supportive! She allowed me to labor and didn’t try to push a csection but was open to interventions if necessary to help me achieve my VBAC, which I did. Very thankful for her and my nurse.
About Dr. Maliha Sayla, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1699099648
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern
- University of Chicago
