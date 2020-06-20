Dr. Malihe Dardashti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dardashti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malihe Dardashti, MD
Dr. Malihe Dardashti, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
San Pedro Adams Medical Center8500 Wilshire Blvd Ste 625, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 360-9785
San Pedro Adams Medical Center2530 S San Pedro St, Los Angeles, CA 90011 Directions (213) 748-0449
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Doctor Dardashti is one of the best doctors i have ever had. the staff is very nice and professional.
- Family Medicine
- English, Persian and Spanish
- TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
