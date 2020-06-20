See All Family Doctors in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Malihe Dardashti, MD

Family Medicine
2.8 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Malihe Dardashti, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Dardashti works at Wilshire Crescent Medical Clinc in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    San Pedro Adams Medical Center
    8500 Wilshire Blvd Ste 625, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 360-9785
    San Pedro Adams Medical Center
    2530 S San Pedro St, Los Angeles, CA 90011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 748-0449

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

VAP Lipid Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
VAP Lipid Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

VAP Lipid Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Allergies
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Chronic Pain
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Drug Allergy Testing
High Cholesterol
Hypertension
Low Back Pain
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Patch Testing
Pelvic Exams
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Skin Screenings
Tuberculosis Screening
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Community Health Choice
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 20, 2020
    Doctor Dardashti is one of the best doctors i have ever had. the staff is very nice and professional.
    — Jun 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Malihe Dardashti, MD

    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1316038169
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Malihe Dardashti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dardashti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dardashti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dardashti. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dardashti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dardashti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dardashti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

