Dr. Malik Ahmed, MD
Dr. Malik Ahmed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Joplin, Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Mercy Hospital Saint Louis615 S New Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-6851
- 2 10020 Kennerly Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 251-6766
- 3 522 N New Ballas Rd Ste 245, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (636) 296-6206
St. John's Family Therapy Center970 Executive Parkway Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 628-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Joplin
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Punjabi
- 1770557985
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Ahmed accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Punjabi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
