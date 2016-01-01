Overview

Dr. Malik Ashe Sr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chester, SC. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Chester Medical Center.



Dr. Ashe Sr works at MUSC Health Lowrys Primary Care in Chester, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.