Overview of Dr. Malik Bandealy, MD

Dr. Malik Bandealy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center Burlington, Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.



Dr. Bandealy works at Aurora Medical Center Kenosha in Kenosha, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.