Overview

Dr. Malik Baz, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from King Edward Med Coll and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Baz works at Baz Allergy Asthma & Sinus Ctr in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.