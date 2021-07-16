Dr. Malik Baz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malik Baz, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from King Edward Med Coll and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.
Baz Allergy Asthma and Sinus Center Inc7471 N Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 436-4500
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Best of the best. Dr. Baz is super-smart, highly intelligent, and nice human being. He was very patient and explained every detail. Dr. Baz is also very understanding and listened to all my concerns. I highly recommend him to anyone looking for a specialist.
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Persian, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Telugu and Urdu
- Milwaukee Chldns Cnty Med Ctr
- Overlook Hosp
- Kings Cnty Downstate Med Ctr
- King Edward Med Coll
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
Dr. Baz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Baz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Baz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baz works at
Dr. Baz has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baz speaks Hindi, Persian, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Telugu and Urdu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Baz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.