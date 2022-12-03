Dr. Malik Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malik Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Malik Khan, MD
Dr. Malik Khan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-8244
Fremont Office230 W Oak St, Fremont, MI 49412 Directions (616) 267-8244Thursday8:30am - 5:00pm
SHMG Pulmonary - Greenville705 S Greenville West Dr Ste 201, Greenville, MI 48838 Directions (616) 267-8244
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
Very good. I was able to be seen within 24 hours of speaking with someone in the office
About Dr. Malik Khan, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
