Dr. Malik Rahim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rahim works at Silverstate Cardiology LLC in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.