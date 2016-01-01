Overview of Dr. Malik Zayed, DPM

Dr. Malik Zayed, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community First Medical Center.



Dr. Zayed works at K Medical PC in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.