Overview of Dr. Malika Burman, MD
Dr. Malika Burman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Burman works at
Dr. Burman's Office Locations
Fanno Creek Clinic, Portland, OR2400 Sw Vermont St, Portland, OR 97219 Directions (503) 452-0915Tuesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Malika Burman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1912123662
Education & Certifications
- Ut Sw Med Parkland
- Ut Sw/Parkland Hosp
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Columbia University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.