Overview

Dr. Malini Gupta-Ganguli, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Memphis, TN. They completed their fellowship with University of Tennessee Health Science Center



Dr. Gupta-Ganguli works at G2Endo in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.