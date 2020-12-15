Dr. Malini Gupta-Ganguli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta-Ganguli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malini Gupta-Ganguli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Malini Gupta-Ganguli, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Memphis, TN. They completed their fellowship with University of Tennessee Health Science Center
Dr. Gupta-Ganguli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St Francis Hospital, Loewenberg Bldg6005 Park Ave Ste 510, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 537-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta-Ganguli?
I have been a patient of Dr. Gupta for about 10yrs now, recommended by my Cardiologist, who is one of the top in the area so I knew she came highly recommended. I have been so pleased with her expertise, care and the time she gives to listen & understand what is going on.
About Dr. Malini Gupta-Ganguli, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1164626248
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center
- Washington University In St. Louis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta-Ganguli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta-Ganguli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta-Ganguli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta-Ganguli works at
Dr. Gupta-Ganguli has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta-Ganguli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta-Ganguli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta-Ganguli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta-Ganguli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta-Ganguli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.