Overview of Dr. Malini Khanna, MD

Dr. Malini Khanna, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Washington Township Hospital and Virtua Marlton Hospital.



Dr. Khanna works at Concierge Spine & Sports Medicine in Moorestown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.