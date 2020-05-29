See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Moorestown, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. Malini Khanna, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (6)
Map Pin Small Moorestown, NJ
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Malini Khanna, MD

Dr. Malini Khanna, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Washington Township Hospital and Virtua Marlton Hospital.

Dr. Khanna works at Concierge Spine & Sports Medicine in Moorestown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Khanna's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Concierge Spine & Sports Medicine
    200 Marter Ave Ste 700, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 551-4200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Washington Township Hospital
  • Virtua Marlton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Meritain Health
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 29, 2020
    DR KHANNA IS A VERY PROFESSIONAL PHYSICIAN WHO CARES VERY MUCH ABOUT HER PATIENTS. IT HAS BEEN A PLEASURE BEING TREATED BY HER. I HAVE PUT COMPLETE TRUST IN EVERYTHING SHE DOES TO HELP ME BECOME BETTER. LOU SPENA
    LOUIS SPENA — May 29, 2020
    About Dr. Malini Khanna, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1306087200
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Performance Spine and Sports Physicians Private Practice
    Residency
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    • St. Barnabas Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • George Washington University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • George Washington U
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Malini Khanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khanna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khanna accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Khanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khanna works at Concierge Spine & Sports Medicine in Moorestown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Khanna’s profile.

    Dr. Khanna has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Khanna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khanna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

