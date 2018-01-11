See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Malini Madhavan, MB BS

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Malini Madhavan, MB BS is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Rochester, MN. 

Dr. Madhavan works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Heart
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jerry Allen in Wayzata — Jan 11, 2018
    About Dr. Malini Madhavan, MB BS

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Tamil
    NPI Number
    • 1538280680
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

