Dr. Malini Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Malini Patel, MD
Dr. Malini Patel, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
The Cancer Center at RWJUH Hamilton2575 Klockner Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 594-4755Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Malini Patel, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- St Luke'S Roosevelt Hospital Center
- St George's University School Of Medicine
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.