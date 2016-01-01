Overview of Dr. Malini Patel, MD

Dr. Malini Patel, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Hamilton Medical Oncology in Hamilton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.