Dr. Malini Rusia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rusia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malini Rusia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Malini Rusia, MD
Dr. Malini Rusia, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Malvern, PA. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Paoli Hospital.
Dr. Rusia works at
Dr. Rusia's Office Locations
-
1
Ruggiero Orthopaedic Assoc. Ltd. P C.266 Lancaster Ave Ste 200, Malvern, PA 19355 Directions (610) 644-6900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Exton Office (John Young Way)491 John Young Way Ste 100, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 280-1578
Hospital Affiliations
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rusia?
I was just informed and am heartbroken that Dr. Rusia left the practice. I must find her, wherever she went, I need to follow her because she is by far, a fantastic doctor that was helping me. If anyone knows where she is going next, please let me know. Thank you Dr. Rusia!!! Please text Gina Dofton #484.716.4576
About Dr. Malini Rusia, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1588827489
Education & Certifications
- KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rusia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rusia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rusia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rusia works at
Dr. Rusia has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rusia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rusia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rusia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rusia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rusia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.