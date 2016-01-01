Dr. Shenava has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malini Shenava, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Malini Shenava, MD
Dr. Malini Shenava, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Shenava works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shenava's Office Locations
-
1
Starfish Family Services18316 Middlebelt Rd, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (248) 615-9730
-
2
Advanced Counseling Services Canton, MI5958 N Canton Center Rd Ste 900, Canton, MI 48187 Directions (734) 737-1200
-
3
Advanced Counseling Services PC7600 Grand River Rd Ste 290, Brighton, MI 48114 Directions (810) 220-2787
-
4
Lifespan Clinical Services-westland Clinic35300 Nankin Blvd Ste 601, Westland, MI 48185 Directions (734) 261-1842
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shenava?
About Dr. Malini Shenava, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1336248905
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shenava accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shenava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shenava works at
Dr. Shenava has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shenava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shenava. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shenava.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shenava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shenava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.