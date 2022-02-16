Dr. Soundarrajan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malini Soundarrajan, MD
Dr. Malini Soundarrajan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Soundarrajan works at
University of Chicago Medical Center5841 S Maryland Ave Ste MC7082, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 702-1000
Northwestern Medical Facility Foundation675 N Saint Clair St Ste 14-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7970
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Dr. Soundarrajan is wonderful. I began seeing her 5 1/2 years ago when I had adrenal surgery, and have been so pleased with her care for my diabetes since then. She is caring, very knowledgable and thorough, and spends a lot of time at visits going over my many needs. She is my favorite doctor ever.
About Dr. Malini Soundarrajan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Dutch
- 1619315413
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
