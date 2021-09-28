Dr. Malini Venkatram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venkatram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malini Venkatram, MD
Dr. Malini Venkatram, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Monroe, MI.
Monroe Arthritis Clinic1084 N Monroe St, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (734) 287-9850
Prime Rheumatology Center Pllc1623 Ford Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Directions (734) 389-7167
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
I think she is thorough and I liked that she was willing to work with me on my issues in a full spectrum. She does traditional medication, but also recommends holistic options also.
- Rheumatology
- English, Hindi and Kannada
- 1467639948
Dr. Venkatram speaks Hindi and Kannada.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Venkatram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venkatram.
