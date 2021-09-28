See All Rheumatologists in Monroe, MI
Dr. Malini Venkatram, MD

Rheumatology
4.1 (71)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Malini Venkatram, MD

Dr. Malini Venkatram, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Monroe, MI. 

Dr. Venkatram works at Prime Rheumatology Center, PLLC in Monroe, MI with other offices in Wyandotte, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters
Dr. Venkatram's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Monroe Arthritis Clinic
    1084 N Monroe St, Monroe, MI 48162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 287-9850
  2. 2
    Prime Rheumatology Center Pllc
    1623 Ford Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 389-7167

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Henry Ford Hospital
  • Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
  • Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Sep 28, 2021
    I think she is thorough and I liked that she was willing to work with me on my issues in a full spectrum. She does traditional medication, but also recommends holistic options also.
    Cindy — Sep 28, 2021
    About Dr. Malini Venkatram, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Kannada
    NPI Number
    • 1467639948
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Malini Venkatram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venkatram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Venkatram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Venkatram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Venkatram has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Venkatram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Venkatram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venkatram.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venkatram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venkatram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

