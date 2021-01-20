Dr. Malladi Sastry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sastry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malladi Sastry, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Malladi Sastry, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College (Afmc), University Of Dhaka and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Malladi R. Sastry MD PA4100 W 15th St Ste 216, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 596-2135
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sastry is an Amazing Pulmonary Dr. I highly recommend Dr Sastry, he is a very good pulmonary specialist. Dr Sastry takes time with his patients and answered all of my questions and concerns. He took time to review all of my conditions, asked questions regarding my health and looked at all my X-rays. His front desk and all of his team are great! They genuinely care for their patients and the office is always clean. I would highly recommend Dr Sastry to all of my Friends and Family. Thank You Dr Sastry for your medical expertise and medical care.
About Dr. Malladi Sastry, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1275615098
Education & Certifications
- St Louis City Hospital
- Armed Forces Medical College (Afmc), University Of Dhaka
