Overview

Dr. Mallikharjanudu Kalepu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Med Coll.



Dr. Kalepu works at Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center in Jamaica, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.