Overview of Dr. Mallika Thiruppathi, MD

Dr. Mallika Thiruppathi, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from JJM Med Coll, Mysore U and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Thiruppathi works at West Georgia Surgery & Bariatrics in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.