Dr. Mallika Thiruppathi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mallika Thiruppathi, MD
Dr. Mallika Thiruppathi, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from JJM Med Coll, Mysore U and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Dr. Thiruppathi works at
Dr. Thiruppathi's Office Locations
E Al Endocrinology PC1400 BRADLEY LAKE BLVD, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 256-2525
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mallika Thiruppathi, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1366604167
Education & Certifications
- METROHEALTH MEDICAL CENTER
- METROHEALTH MEDICAL CENTER
- JJM Med Coll, Mysore U
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thiruppathi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thiruppathi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thiruppathi has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thiruppathi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Thiruppathi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thiruppathi.
