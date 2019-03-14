Dr. Mallory Abate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mallory Abate, MD
Dr. Mallory Abate, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital.
Center for Specialized Medicine1225 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Directions (314) 977-9711Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Des Peres Medical Arts Pavilion II2315 Dougherty Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 977-9711
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mallory Abate interacted wonderfully w/me...I was concerned about a mole which turned out to be nothing to worry about but in her thorough examination she found two pre-cancerous lesions on my face & removed them w/o any discomfort...was also examined by a resident, Dr. Shane Grace, who was thorough & considerate as well. I never mind being examined by a resident because how else does a physician learn. I would definitely recommend Dr. Abate.
About Dr. Mallory Abate, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abate has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abate accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abate has seen patients for Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abate on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Abate. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abate.
