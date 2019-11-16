Dr. Hatfield accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mallory Hatfield, MD
Overview
Dr. Mallory Hatfield, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.
Dr. Hatfield works at
Locations
Hatfield Cardiology46 North St Ste 6, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 778-4888
Cape Cod Hospital27 Park St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 862-5050MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hatfield always spends as much time as need and I never feel rushed. She is very good about explaining my condition and any options. Takes a conservative approach, which I like. No rush to do unnecessary procedures.
About Dr. Mallory Hatfield, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Minnan
- 1790737013
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hatfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hatfield has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hatfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hatfield speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Minnan.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatfield.
