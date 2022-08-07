Dr. Mallory Krahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mallory Krahn, MD
Overview of Dr. Mallory Krahn, MD
Dr. Mallory Krahn, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in North Kansas City, MO.
Dr. Krahn works at
Dr. Krahn's Office Locations
Meritas Health Pediatrics2700 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 500, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krahn?
Dr. Krahn is an incredibly patient Doctor, who listens to your concerns, provides explanations you can understand and always thinks of her patients best interest. Her and her staff make the entire experience in the office GREAT!
About Dr. Mallory Krahn, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1417441452
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krahn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Krahn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Krahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krahn works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Krahn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.