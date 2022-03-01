Dr. Mallory Kremer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kremer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mallory Kremer, MD
Overview of Dr. Mallory Kremer, MD
Dr. Mallory Kremer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Community Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kremer works at
Dr. Kremer's Office Locations
Women's Health Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4245 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 4, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kremer was very kind, easy to talk to, and nonjudgemental. She gave me an extremely thorough annual exam and she seemed very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Mallory Kremer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114215845
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kremer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kremer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kremer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kremer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kremer has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kremer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kremer speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kremer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kremer.
