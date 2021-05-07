Dr. Mallory Meyer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mallory Meyer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mallory Meyer, DO
Dr. Mallory Meyer, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Meyer works at
Dr. Meyer's Office Locations
-
1
SurgOne601 E Hampden Ave Ste 470, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 789-1877
-
2
St Joseph Square715 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Ave NE Ste 301, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 727-7096
-
3
Swedish Medical Center501 E Hampden Ave, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 234-3126Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meyer?
I required emergency surgery. There was no time to choose a surgeon. Dr Meyer was the surgeon on call and there was really no choice but to proceed. So, my family and I were anxious. There was no need for the anxiety. Dr Meyer was excellent. The surgical procedure was excellent. The recovery was excellent.
About Dr. Mallory Meyer, DO
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1194165662
Education & Certifications
- Swedish Hospital Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center - Des Moines
- Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University Of Illinois-Champaign-Urbana
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyer works at
Dr. Meyer speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.