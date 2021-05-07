See All General Surgeons in Englewood, CO
Dr. Mallory Meyer, DO

General Surgery
4.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Englewood, CO
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mallory Meyer, DO

Dr. Mallory Meyer, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Meyer works at SurgOne PC in Englewood, CO with other offices in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Meyer's Office Locations

    SurgOne
    601 E Hampden Ave Ste 470, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 789-1877
    St Joseph Square
    715 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Ave NE Ste 301, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 727-7096
    Swedish Medical Center
    501 E Hampden Ave, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 234-3126
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lovelace Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Appendicitis
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Appendicitis

Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Tumor Chevron Icon
Appendiceal Tumor Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Gallbladder Removal Complications Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Tumor Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Superior Mesenteric Artery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 07, 2021
    I required emergency surgery. There was no time to choose a surgeon. Dr Meyer was the surgeon on call and there was really no choice but to proceed. So, my family and I were anxious. There was no need for the anxiety. Dr Meyer was excellent. The surgical procedure was excellent. The recovery was excellent.
    Kay — May 07, 2021
    About Dr. Mallory Meyer, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1194165662
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Swedish Hospital Medical Center
    Internship
    • Mercy Medical Center - Des Moines
    Medical Education
    • Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Illinois-Champaign-Urbana
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
