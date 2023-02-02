Overview of Dr. Mallory Nagarah, DO

Dr. Mallory Nagarah, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brownstown Twp, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Nagarah works at Henry Ford Wyandotte Health Center – Brownstown in Brownstown Twp, MI with other offices in Southgate, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.