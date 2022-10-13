See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Riverside, CA
Dr. Mallory Stuparich, MD

Gynecology
4.6 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mallory Stuparich, MD

Dr. Mallory Stuparich, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.

Dr. Stuparich works at UCR Women's Health in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stuparich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UCR Women's Health
    19330 Jesse Ln Ste 100, Riverside, CA 92508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 397-7126
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Community Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adenomyosis
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding

Treatment frequency



Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Mallory Stuparich, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1609166974
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
