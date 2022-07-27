Overview of Dr. Malti Vij, MD

Dr. Malti Vij, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Vij works at UC Health in Mason, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.