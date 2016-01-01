Overview of Dr. Malveeka Sharma, MD

Dr. Malveeka Sharma, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Sharma works at Stroke Clinic at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.