Dr. Malvin Keller, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Malvin Keller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Keller works at Raritan Bay Cardiology Group in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Edison Office
    225 May St Ste F, Edison, NJ 08837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 707-6379

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Aortic Ectasia
Cardiomegaly
Chest Pain
Congenital Heart Defects
Diabetes Type 1
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Mitral Valve Disease
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Shortness of Breath
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Aortic Valve Disease
Cardiac Imaging
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Joint Pain
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Back Pain
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Chronic Tonsillitis
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Dysphagia
Echocardiography
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Muscle Weakness
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Nuclear Stress Testing
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Overweight
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Swine Flu
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Treadmill Stress Test
Urinary Stones
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Alkalosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Aneurysm of Heart
Animal Allergies
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Septal Defect
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
Bladder Infection
Bronchospasm
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Carotid Artery Disease
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Pain
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Emphysema
Endocarditis
Enteritis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
First Degree Heart Block
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gastroparesis
Hammer Toe
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Block
Heart Murmur
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hypercalcemia
Hypogonadism
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Lactose Intolerance
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Marfan Syndrome
Mitral Valve Regurg
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 21, 2021
    Muy buena atención de todo el personal y la atención del Doctor fue excelente en todo momento estuvieron pendientes de mí
    Elsa Lagrule — Mar 21, 2021
    About Dr. Malvin Keller, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013967520
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mass Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Malvin Keller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Keller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Keller works at Raritan Bay Cardiology Group in Edison, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Keller’s profile.

    Dr. Keller has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Keller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

