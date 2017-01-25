See All Gastroenterologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Malwinder Sidhu, MD

Gastroenterology
4.2 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Malwinder Sidhu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from GOVERNMENT MED COLLEGE and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    5785 S Fort Apache Rd # B100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 228-4006

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 25, 2017
    I have the utmost trust and confidence in Dr. Sidhu. He is compassionate and thorough. He has been my doctor since a cancer diagnosis in 2009. I have recently moved to California and Iam trying to figure out how I can come back to Las Vegas for my colonoscopy. His office is very helpful and the best among all the doctors I have to deal with. I dont know what I will do when/if he retires.
    Camarillo, CA — Jan 25, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Malwinder Sidhu, MD
    About Dr. Malwinder Sidhu, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720189095
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Grad Hospital University Of P
    Residency
    • Lincoln Med Center
    Internship
    • AUSTIN STATE HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    • GOVERNMENT MED COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Malwinder Sidhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sidhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sidhu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sidhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sidhu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sidhu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sidhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sidhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

