Dr. Mamad Bagheri, MD
Overview
Dr. Mamad Bagheri, MD is a Dermatologist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.
Locations
Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center of Wichita Falls Pllc4327 Barnett Rd, Wichita Falls, TX 76310 Directions (940) 687-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- United Regional Health Care System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I felt compelled to write this review due to the exceptional service and care I received recently. I was checked in on schedule, after the initial vital sign checks by outstanding and friendly staff, the doctor came to the room and spent ample time with me during the consultation. Additional minor procedures were done by the doctor and the staff almost immediately after. I was done in less than 45 minute with such a quality care that I felt is important to share my experience with others.
About Dr. Mamad Bagheri, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1467560201
Education & Certifications
- University of North Dakota / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bagheri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bagheri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bagheri has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Excision of Skin Lesion and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bagheri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagheri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bagheri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bagheri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bagheri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.