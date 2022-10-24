Dr. Mamata Narendran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narendran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mamata Narendran, MD
Overview of Dr. Mamata Narendran, MD
Dr. Mamata Narendran, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from DGO MRCOG RCOG and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.
Dr. Narendran works at
Dr. Narendran's Office Locations
-
1
Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates Inc.3050 Mack Rd Ste 375, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 221-3800
-
2
West Chester Location7759 University Dr Ste D, West Chester, OH 45069 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Narendran?
When she saw me, she had throughly reviewed my file but still allowed me to share my story. She listens and asks what I wanted. Very caring and personal. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Mamata Narendran, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1669421285
Education & Certifications
- Good Sam Hosp
- DGO MRCOG RCOG
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narendran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narendran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narendran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narendran has seen patients for Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narendran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Narendran speaks Hindi.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Narendran. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narendran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narendran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narendran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.