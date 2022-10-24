Overview of Dr. Mamata Narendran, MD

Dr. Mamata Narendran, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from DGO MRCOG RCOG and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Narendran works at Obstetrics & Gynecology Assocs in Fairfield, OH with other offices in West Chester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.