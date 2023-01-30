Overview

Dr. Mamatha Agrawal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and University of North Carolina Hospital.



Dr. Agrawal works at UNC Family Medicine at Downtown Raleigh in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.