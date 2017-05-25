See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Mamdouh Lozah, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (11)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mamdouh Lozah, MD

Dr. Mamdouh Lozah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Asyut.

Dr. Lozah works at Staten Island Physician Practice PC in Staten Island, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lozah's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Staten Island Physician Practice PC
    1050 Clove Rd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 420-2718
  2. 2
    2655 Richmond Ave Ste 1404, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 680-1650
  3. 3
    Eyecare Advantage 2 Inc.
    4771 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 948-8200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lozah?

    May 25, 2017
    Dr.Lozah is a very good doctor who listen, and explain.He cares about his patients.
    Staten Island, NY — May 25, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mamdouh Lozah, MD
    About Dr. Mamdouh Lozah, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1194708818
    Education & Certifications

    • Interfaith Med Center
    • University Of Asyut
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lozah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lozah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lozah works at Staten Island Physician Practice PC in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lozah’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lozah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lozah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lozah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lozah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

