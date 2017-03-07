Dr. Mamie Owens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mamie Owens, MD
Overview of Dr. Mamie Owens, MD
Dr. Mamie Owens, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Dr. Owens works at
Dr. Owens' Office Locations
-
1
Central Clinic For Women9601 Baptist Health Dr Ste 500, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 227-5885Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Little Rock Gynecology & Obstetrics Plll9501 Baptist Health Dr Ste 770, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 221-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Owens?
I love Dr.M. Heather Owens. She's professional, friendly, down to earth, and has good bedside manners. She's VERY easy to talk to. I highly recommend her. I have been with her for the past 6 years and plan to stick with her until I no longer need gynecological care. Truly one of the best!
About Dr. Mamie Owens, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1588754071
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Owens has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Owens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Owens works at
Dr. Owens has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Owens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.