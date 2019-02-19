Dr. Mamie Rogers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mamie Rogers, DO
Overview
Dr. Mamie Rogers, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
Adventhealth Medical Group Ob Gyn At Waterman3340 Waterman Way, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This was such a wonderful experience. Taken back by nurse and I don’t think I waited 2 minutes for the doctor. Such a nice change.
About Dr. Mamie Rogers, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- Northeast Ohio Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Uterine Fibroids and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
