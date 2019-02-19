Overview

Dr. Mamie Rogers, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Rogers works at AdventHealth Medical Group OB/GYN at Waterman in Tavares, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Uterine Fibroids and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.