Overview

Dr. Mamoo Nakamura, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from MIE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Nakamura works at Cedars-sinai Electrophysiology At Smidt Heart Institute in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.