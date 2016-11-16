Overview

Dr. Mamoon Elbedawi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GEZIRA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Elbedawi works at Mid Michigan Gastroenterology in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.