Overview of Dr. Mamoun Abdoh, MD

Dr. Mamoun Abdoh, MD is a Pulmonologist in Mayfield Heights, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Abdoh works at Primary: Spine Health in Mayfield Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse, Emphysema and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.