Dr. Najjar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mamoun Najjar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mamoun Najjar, MD
Dr. Mamoun Najjar, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital.
Dr. Najjar works at
Dr. Najjar's Office Locations
John R Guice MD1222 Somerville Rd Se, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 341-0152
Angela Y Ross-johnson MD PC105 W Dublin Dr Ste A, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 772-4211
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Najjar was very knowledgable and took care of all of my needs! The staff was very friendly and professional. I would recommend this office to anyone in need of pediatric and adult sleep medicine.
About Dr. Mamoun Najjar, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1043269061
Education & Certifications
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
- Critical Care Medicine
Dr. Najjar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Najjar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Najjar speaks Arabic.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Najjar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Najjar.
