Overview

Dr. Mamta Mehta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Mehta works at Eisenhower Gastroenterology Specialty Clinic in Rancho Mirage, CA with other offices in Palm Springs, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.