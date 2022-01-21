Overview of Dr. Mamta Vijayvargiya, MD

Dr. Mamta Vijayvargiya, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Adventhealth Orlando.



They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.