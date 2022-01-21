Dr. Mamta Vijayvargiya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vijayvargiya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mamta Vijayvargiya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mamta Vijayvargiya, MD
Dr. Mamta Vijayvargiya, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Adventhealth Orlando.
They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vijayvargiya's Office Locations
- 1 737 W Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 987-2969
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vijay, is a very knowledgeable, caring, and courteous Oncologist. Her nurse Maria is awesome also. I am honored to have her as my Doctor.
About Dr. Mamta Vijayvargiya, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- St. Luke's - Roosevelt Hospital
- Jersey Shore Medical Center
- St. Luke's - Roosevelt Hospital
- Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vijayvargiya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Vijayvargiya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vijayvargiya.
