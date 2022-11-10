Dr. Man Leung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Man Leung, MD
Overview of Dr. Man Leung, MD
Dr. Man Leung, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care Valleycare.
Dr. Leung works at
Dr. Leung's Office Locations
Hisako Ohmoto MD Inc.4466 Black Ave Ste A, Pleasanton, CA 94566 Directions (925) 600-8220
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Leung simply the best neurologist. He took an hour to listen to all my problems. He calls me after hours to follow up on medication side effects. He is the best. No questions about it.
About Dr. Man Leung, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leung speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Leung. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.