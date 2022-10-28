Dr. Shim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Man Shim, MD
Overview of Dr. Man Shim, MD
Dr. Man Shim, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Shim works at
Dr. Shim's Office Locations
Bristol Park Medical Group722 Baker St, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Directions (714) 557-6300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Santa Ana1212 W 17th St, Santa Ana, CA 92706 Directions (714) 954-0432Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Memorialcare Medical Group18035 Brookhurst St Ste 2100, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (657) 241-9090Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Memorialcare Medical Foundation2110 N Bellflower Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (562) 346-2222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shim is so compassionate and listens. The appointment did not feel rushed. He took time to explain everything in detail. Just an all around great Dr.
About Dr. Man Shim, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1356536007
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Shim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.