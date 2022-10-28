See All Rheumatologists in Costa Mesa, CA
Dr. Man Shim, MD

Rheumatology
4.4 (28)
Map Pin Small Costa Mesa, CA
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Man Shim, MD

Dr. Man Shim, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Shim works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Costa Mesa, CA with other offices in Santa Ana, CA, Fountain Valley, CA and Long Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bristol Park Medical Group
    722 Baker St, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 557-6300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Santa Ana
    1212 W 17th St, Santa Ana, CA 92706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 954-0432
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Memorialcare Medical Group
    18035 Brookhurst St Ste 2100, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (657) 241-9090
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Memorialcare Medical Foundation
    2110 N Bellflower Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 346-2222
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Man Shim, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356536007
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Shim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

