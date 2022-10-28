Overview of Dr. Man Shim, MD

Dr. Man Shim, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Shim works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Costa Mesa, CA with other offices in Santa Ana, CA, Fountain Valley, CA and Long Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.