Dr. Baskovic accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mana Baskovic, MD
Overview of Dr. Mana Baskovic, MD
Dr. Mana Baskovic, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA.
Dr. Baskovic works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Baskovic's Office Locations
-
1
Santa Monica Ob/Gyn Medical Grp1301 20th St Ste 270, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 828-8585
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baskovic?
About Dr. Mana Baskovic, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1750742698
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baskovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baskovic works at
Dr. Baskovic has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baskovic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baskovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baskovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.