Dr. Manaf Seid-Arabi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Manaf Seid-Arabi, MD
Dr. Manaf Seid-Arabi, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They completed their fellowship with Lafayette Clin-Wayne State U
Dr. Seid-Arabi works at
Dr. Seid-Arabi's Office Locations
Manaf Seid-Arabi MD PC15945 19 Mile Rd Ste 106, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 263-0610
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Messa
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- United American Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient if Dr. Aribi for several years. Dr. Aribi is a expert in his profession in my opinion. He is kind, professional and never to rush you from the appointment. This is a brilliant doctor and one to be trusted! 5-star doc for sure.
About Dr. Manaf Seid-Arabi, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Azerbaijani, Azeri, Persian and Persian
- 1861440562
Education & Certifications
- Lafayette Clin-Wayne State U
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Fairview Hosp/Cleveland Clin Hlth Sys
- Tabriz Univer
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Seid-Arabi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seid-Arabi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seid-Arabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seid-Arabi speaks Azerbaijani, Azeri, Persian and Persian.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Seid-Arabi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seid-Arabi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seid-Arabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seid-Arabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.