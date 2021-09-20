Dr. Anz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manal Anz, DPM
Overview of Dr. Manal Anz, DPM
Dr. Manal Anz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Shelton, CT. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Anz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Anz's Office Locations
-
1
Housatonic Valley Podiatric Center LLC333 River Rd, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 924-5656
-
2
Connecticut Heart & Vascular Center PC2979 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 683-5100
-
3
The Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center115 Technology Dr, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 581-6501
-
4
Robert Floros DPM860 Lancaster Ave, Devon, PA 19333 Directions (610) 687-1400Monday2:00pm - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Griffin Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anz?
My mother and I both see Dr Anz for podiactric foot care. We have been patients of hers since she opened her practice. We would highly recommend Dr Anz for your podiatry needs. Dr Anz is kind, very knowledgeable and an excellent professional in her field of work.
About Dr. Manal Anz, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1285946426
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anz works at
Dr. Anz has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Anz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.