Overview of Dr. Manal Anz, DPM

Dr. Manal Anz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Shelton, CT. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Anz works at Housatonic Valley Podiatric Center LLC in Shelton, CT with other offices in Bridgeport, CT, Trumbull, CT and Devon, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.