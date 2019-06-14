Overview of Dr. Manal El Daouk, MD

Dr. Manal El Daouk, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plattsburgh, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from BEIRUT ARAB UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.



Dr. El Daouk works at University of Vermont Health Network CVPH Family Medicine in Plattsburgh, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.